TN agri budget: SIMA welcomes allocation for boosting cotton yield

The Southern India Mills' Association (SIMA) on Saturday thanked the Tamil Nadu government for allocating Rs 15.32 crore in the budget to enhance cotton yield.

In a statement, SIMA Chairman Ravi Sam said the average cotton yield per hectare in the state is around 585 kg as against the world average of 805 kg while over 20 countries achieved over 1,500 kg per hectare.

SIMA Cotton Development & Research Association has been closely working with the state agriculture department in implementing various schemes relating to cotton, he said.

The state has the potential to increase cotton production from the current level of five lakh bales to 15 lakh bales in the next five years with the proposed mission, the association chairman said.

TN would give importance for the cultivation of sustainable, extra-long staple cotton and the association is fully equipped to implement the mission from the supply of genetically pure seeds.

Predominantly relying on cotton, the textile industry in Tamil Nadu needs 120 lakh cotton bales (170 kg each) annually, while the state produces only five lakh bales per year.

The association has been pleading the Chief Minister to give more thrust for cotton development in Tamil Nadu, as the spinning mills in the state spend between Rs 3 and Rs 6 per kg towards transportation to source cotton from other states and this cost has been increasing steeply with the increase in diesel price.

Ravi Sam thanked Chief Minister M K Stalin and Agriculture Minister M R K Paneerselvam for allocating Rs 33,007.68 crore in the agriculture budget that would greatly benefit farmers at large and cotton farmers in particular.

The allocation of Rs 150 crore to use machinery to overcome labour shortage will greatly benefit the farmers to increase their net income and in the case of cotton, battery-operated Kapas Plucker machines double the farmers' net income, he said.

The mechanisation would also help the farmers to improve the soil condition, conserve water, increase yield, plan sowing and harvesting in the right time and fetch better revenue, Ravi Sam said.

The fund allocations for digital agriculture, crop insurance scheme, state agriculture development plan and creation of new soil testing centre in Mayiladuthurai are also welcome initiatives.

