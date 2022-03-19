BRO reopen Zoji La pass on Srinagar-Leh highway after 73 days

Border Roads Organisation (BRO), on Saturday, reopened the Zoji La pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway after 73 days, for the vehicular traffic movement, informed the officials. Rajeev Chaudhary, Director General of BRO said this celebration is not only a historical but unimaginable day.

The DG said, "Zoji La pass has reopened after 73 days. This is a celebration, a unique day for making this record. Earlier Ladakh used to cut off for 6 months, but last year we reduced it to 110 days and this time just 73 days." Replying to the media persons, on the strategic benefits of the decision, the DG said, "The air maintenance of the troops deployed in Ladakh is easy by road. With the early opening of this pass, the movement of logistics, and supplies of ammunition for the army will be easy. It will assist BRO to stock the material required for the construction of important infrastructure projects in Ladakh, adding that, the people of Ladakh used to cut off for 6 months, depriving them of essential commodities supplied from the valley. It will facilitate the availability of essential goods and supplies for people and help increase their trade and commerce."

He said, "This is a mind-changing initiative, last year, when we reopened the pass after 110 days, we observed that it saved Rs 7 crore of the Indian government, per day. In total, we saved Rs 400 crores of the Indian government used for the supply of essential goods to Ladakh by air, adding that, this year reopening it after 73 days, is a historical decision and will have its own benefits." Since February 15, 2022, the snow clearance operations were undertaken from both sides of the pass by Project Beacon and Vijayak, located in J&K and Ladakh respectively. After sustained efforts, the connectivity across Zoji La Pass was initially established on March 04, 2022.

The DG expressed his gratitude to the State administration for the possible help and lauded Media persons for the coverage of the celebration. "For the last 60 years, the BRO opens this pass every year, after 6 months. This area receives the maximum snowfall, the temperature here ranges from -15 to -25 degrees and is prone to avalanches. In such tough weather conditions, the workers of BRO worked day and night to open the pass. Team Beacon and Vijayak of the BRO have worked extraordinarily to complete the snow clearance operation," DG said.

Mohd. Saleem, a resident of Ladakh extended his appreciation for the BRO team and said, "It is a happy day for the people of Ladakh who used to cut off from the world for at least 3-4 months every year. The issue of depriving essential commodities will be resolved now. Thanks to BRO Team, and Vijayak team workers for successfully operating this project making it beneficial for the public." Situated at 11,650 feet above sea level, the Zoji La pass is strategically very important as it lies near the border with Pakistan and provides a vital link between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh. It is the key to the operational mobility of the Armed Forces.

Every year, with the onset of winter, when the temperature dips to sub-zero degrees, the pass normally closes by the end of November and reopens only by mid-April, the next year. Various dignitaries from civil administration and the Indian Army, including Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, were present during the re-opening of the pass. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)