Grenades hurled at CRPF bunkers in J-K's Shopian
Terrorists have hurled grenades on a CRPF bunker located at Babapora, Zainapora area of Shopian district, officials of the paramilitary force said on Saturday.
ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-03-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 20:50 IST
More details are awaited. (ANI)
