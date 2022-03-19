Left Menu

4-year-old raped, murdered in MP's Mandsaur

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Dodiya Meena Village, Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, said police.

ANI | Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-03-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 20:53 IST
A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Dodiya Meena Village, Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, said police. "Doctors have done the post-mortem; viscera preserved. Officials will be sending it for investigation," police official Lakshmi Sisodia told the mediapersons.

The girl, a resident of Nimbahera in Rajasthan was visiting her aunt's house in Mandsaur to celebrate Holi, her father said. On Friday night, the girl went missing and her body was found at a secluded place. The body of the girl was brought to Mandsaur District Hospital where her post-mortem was done. (ANI)

