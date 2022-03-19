Left Menu

Body of man recovered from Bhagirathi river in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

The body of a man who had gone missing after Holi celebrations, was retrieved from River Bhagirathi in Uttarkashi on Saturday.

ANI | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-03-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 23:03 IST
Search operations underway in Uttarkashi. Image Credit: ANI
The body of a man who had gone missing after Holi celebrations, was retrieved from River Bhagirathi in Uttarkashi on Saturday. According to the ITBP the man identified as Ajay Gusain (23), a native of Athali village, reportedly drowned in the river where he had gone on Friday to take a bath with his friends after Holi celebrations.

12th Battalion ITBP Matli and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) conducted search operations. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

