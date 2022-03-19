Body of man recovered from Bhagirathi river in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

The body of a man who had gone missing after Holi celebrations, was retrieved from River Bhagirathi in Uttarkashi on Saturday. According to the ITBP the man identified as Ajay Gusain (23), a native of Athali village, reportedly drowned in the river where he had gone on Friday to take a bath with his friends after Holi celebrations.

12th Battalion ITBP Matli and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) conducted search operations. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

