Left Menu

Sisters of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity serving in war-torn Ukraine

Amid the Ukraine conflict, Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata said many of its members are serving in the war-torn country in the call of duty.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-03-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 23:58 IST
Sisters of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity serving in war-torn Ukraine
Sister Mary Joseph, Superior General, Missionaries of Charity, Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the Ukraine conflict, Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata said many of its members are serving in the war-torn country in the call of duty. They have made this choice to remain with suffering people

"Many of our sisters are there in Ukraine. They have made this choice to remain with suffering people. If we ran away saving our lives then who will be at their service," Sister Mary Joseph, Superior General, Missionaries of Charity told ANI. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022