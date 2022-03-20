Left Menu

Iran oil minister says aiming for 1.4 mln bpd crude exports -TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-03-2022 01:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 01:20 IST
Iran oil minister says aiming for 1.4 mln bpd crude exports -TV
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said in televised remarks on Saturday that he will try to raise Iran's oil and condensates exports to 1.4 million barrels per day as set out in an annual state budget.

"In parliament, lawmakers decided to raise the ceiling of exports of oil and condensates from 1.2 million barrels (per day) to 1.4 million barrels. The Oil Ministry will do everything in its power to realise the level set in the budget," Owji told state television.

Iran, facing U.S. sanctions on its crude oil exports, does not divulge actual figures on its oil sales.

