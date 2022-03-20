Halted due to COVID, Palani temple restarts purchase of jaggery powder from Kavindapadi

Farmers made good profit after a renowned temple and other buyers bought jaggery powder in Kavindapadi here.

The famous Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple, Palani in Dindigul district is known for its 'panchamirtham' and the authorities of the shrine dedicated to Lord Murugan bought several bags of jaggery powder from the sales centre on Saturday.

Kavindapadi and its surrounding areas are noted for 'nattu sakkarai (jaggery powder) production and sales. The government-run Regulated Marketing Committee has been running a big sales centre at a building in Kavindapadi, about 25 kilometers from Erode, for more than three decades.

Hundreds of bags filled with jaggery powder are being brought by farmers from Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani and other parts of Erode to the sales centre for auction. Every Saturday, the auction is undertaken.

Over the past 30 years, jaggery powder has been purchased by temple authorities. During the COVID-19 period, the temple authorities had stopped buying from these markets.

The Regulated Marketing Committee officials said when the jaggery powder auction sale was conducted on Saturday, 1,029 bags (each containing 60 kg) were kept for sale. The temple authorities quoted Rs 2,150 per bag for the first quality and Rs 2,080 for the medium quality. They purchased all the 1029 bags, which fetched a total amount of Rs 21.81 lakh. The bags will be dispatched on Sunday to the temple.

Similarly, the weekly jaggery and jaggery powder auction sale was conducted in Chitode at a private market. The authorities said 3,180 bags of jaggery powder (each bag containing 30 kg) was sold at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,100 per bag.

