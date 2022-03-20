Left Menu

Vaibhav Gehlot rubbishes allegations of fraud, calls them baseless

Vaibhav Gehlot, President of Rajasthan Cricket Association and son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday rubbished the allegations of duping a resident of Maharashtra's Nashik for crores of rupees and called the FIR baseless.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-03-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 11:47 IST
Vaibhav Gehlot rubbishes allegations of fraud, calls them baseless
Vaibhav Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vaibhav Gehlot, President of Rajasthan Cricket Association and son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday rubbished the allegations of duping a resident of Maharashtra's Nashik for crores of rupees and called the FIR baseless. "Rajasthan Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the year 2023. Till then, allegations, counter-allegations, false FIRs will continue. These allegations are baseless," he said.

"Irrespective of such false cases, we will continue working for the welfare of the people," he added. An FIR has been registered against Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for allegedly duping a Nashik resident of crores of rupees.

"A complaint has been filed against 16 people hailing from Rajasthan and Gujarat. The FIR has been filled by a person named Sushil Patil alleging that he has been duped by crores of rupees," said Riyaz Shaikh, Senior Police Inspector, Gangapur Police Station. Narrating the incident, complainant Sushil Patil said that a Gujarat Congress worker Sachin Valre assured him in 2018 that he is close to Ashok Gehlot and manages government contracts given by the state government.

"He asked me to become a partner in a private limited company dealing with government contracts. I have invested Rs 6.80 crores through that company. When returns on my investment stopped, I started bugging them. A video call was arranged between me and Vaibhav Gehlot where Gehlot assured me of returns to my investment," said Patil. Patil has also sought government protection as he is apprehensive of his security after registering the FIR. "I have filed a complaint against powerful people. I am fearful about my life," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022