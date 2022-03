BRIEF-Saudi Aramco FY Profit Rises

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * FY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 412.4 BILLION RIYALS versus 183.76 BILLION RIYALS

* FY SALES 1,346.93 BILLION RIYALS versus 768.11 BILLION RIYALS * FY SAW HIGHER CRUDE OIL PRICES

* FY SAW STRONGER REFINING AND CHEMICALS MARGINS * INCREASED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE OF $40-50 BILLION IN 2022, WITH FURTHER GROWTH EXPECTED UNTIL AROUND THE MIDDLE OF THE DECADE

* IN 2021, ARAMCO'S AVERAGE HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION WAS 12.3 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY (MMBOED), INCLUDING 9.2 MMBPD OF CRUDE OIL. * UPSTREAM CONTINUES TO EXECUTE ITS GROWTH PLANS TO PROMOTE LONG-TERM PRODUCTIVITY OF SAUDI ARABIA'S RESERVOIRS AND IS PROCEEDING WITH IMPLEMENTING THE GOVERNMENT'S DIRECTIVE TO INCREASE ITS CRUDE OIL MSC TO 13 MMBPD BY 2027

* DURING THE YEAR, ARAMCO SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED AND TIED IN THE 'AIN DAR AND FAZRAN CRUDE OIL INCREMENTS, AND CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS CONTINUED ON THE MARJAN AND BERRI INCREMENT PROGRAMS * DELIVERING CRUDE OIL AND OTHER PRODUCTS WITH 99.9% RELIABILITY IN 2021, DESPITE CHALLENGES CAUSED BY COVID-19

* TARGETING INVESTMENT IN RENEWABLE ENERGY AND NATURE-BASED SOLUTIONS * COMPANY ALSO MADE PROGRESS IN EXPANDING ITS DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS, INCLUDING THE SUCCESSFUL START-UP OF ITS 400 MBPD JAZAN REFINERY

* INTENDS TO DEVELOP A SIGNIFICANT HYDROGEN EXPORT CAPABILITY AND BECOME A GLOBAL LEADER IN CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE * ALSO ANNOUNCED ITS AMBITION TO ACHIEVE NET-ZERO SCOPE 1 AND SCOPE 2 GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS ACROSS ITS WHOLLY-OWNED OPERATED ASSETS BY 2050

* PLANS TO EXPAND ITS LIQUIDS TO CHEMICALS CAPACITY TO UP TO 4 MMBPD * ALSO ANNOUNCED A MAJOR EXPANSION OF ITS INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT PROGRAM NAMAAT, WHICH AIMS TO TAP INTO OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE IN SAUDI ARABIA

* UPSTREAM BUSINESS INCLUDES CONTINUING TO RAISE CRUDE OIL MAXIMUM SUSTAINABLE CAPACITY (MSC) TO 13 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY (MMBPD) BY 2027 * POTENTIALLY INCREASING GAS PRODUCTION BY MORE THAN 50% BY 2030 Further company coverage:

Also Read: BRIEF-Aramco Signs MoU With Sinopec For Potential Downstream Collaboration In China

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)