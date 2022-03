BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend Of $18.8 Billion

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * FULL-YEAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $75 BILLION DECLARED, INCLUDING $18.8 BILLION FOR Q4

* BOARD RECOMMENDS $4 BILLION IN RETAINED EARNINGS TO BE CAPITALIZED AND BONUS SHARES TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO SHAREHOLDERS, REFLECTING STRONG 2021 EARNINGS PERFORMANCE * INCREASED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE OF $40-50 BILLION IN 2022, WITH FURTHER GROWTH EXPECTED UNTIL AROUND THE MIDDLE OF THE DECADE

* ARAMCO INVESTS FOR GROWTH, EXPANDING ITS FOCUS ON BLUE HYDROGEN AND CARBON CAPTURE AS IT TARGETS ROLE AS CRITICAL SUPPLIER OF SECURE, AFFORDABLE ENERGY WITH LOWER EMISSIONS * FY NET INCOME $110.0 BILLION (2020: $49.0 BILLION)

* FY CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $139.4 BILLION (2020: $76.1 BILLION) * FY FREE CASH FLOW $107.5 BILLION (2020: $49.1 BILLION)

* GEARING RATIO*: 14.2% AS AT DECEMBER 31 (END OF 2020: 23.0%) Source: (https://bit.ly/3CXucUx) Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)