Officials say art school used as shelter bombed by Russians

Authorities in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol say that the Russian military has bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge.Local authorities said Sunday that the school building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the siege of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.AP RUP

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 20-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 13:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Authorities in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol say that the Russian military has bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge.

Local authorities said Sunday that the school building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Russian forces on Wednesday also bombed a theater in Mariupol where civilians took shelter. The authorities said 130 people were rescued but many more could remain under the debris.

Mariupol, a strategic port on the Azov Sea, has been encircled by the Russian troops, cut from energy, food, and water supplies and faced a relentless bombardment. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the siege of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

