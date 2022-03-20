Left Menu

Tourists flock to hill stations in Himachal as temperature rises in plains

Tourists have started rushing to hill stations like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Narkanda, and other parts of Himachal Pradesh as the temperature began to rise in parts of the country.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 20-03-2022 13:26 IST
Tourists in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tourists have started rushing to hill stations like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Narkanda, and other parts of Himachal Pradesh as the temperature began to rise in parts of the country. "It is very hot in Mumbai these days, so we decided to come to Shimla with family to explore the hills. We are enjoying ourselves and the weather conditions are pleasant. I am a nature lover and have decided to trek here. I would recommend everyone to come here," Suraj, a tourist from Mumbai told ANI.

A tourist from Haryana said, "Due to work from home, we could neither meet nor go out. As we travelled from Kalka to Shimla in a toy train, we were refreshed. The weather here is really great. I am really happy to be here." India Meteorological Department (IMD) observed heat wave conditions in parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The recent influx of tourists comes as a ray of hope for the tourist agents in the area. Tara Singh, a local travel agent said "Due to COVID, the last two years were very difficult for our business. Now as the tourists have started coming again we hope for the best."

Meanwhile, the weather forecasting agency predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and hail at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

