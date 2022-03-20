Left Menu

Saudi oil refinery output drops following Houthi attack - state media

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-03-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 16:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Production at Saudi Arabia's oil refinery in Yanbu has dropped temporarily following a drone attack overnight claimed by the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The refinery, known as Yasref, on the Red Sea, will compensate for the shortfall from its stockpiles, the news agency said, citing a source at the Saudi energy ministry.

Yasref stands for Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Co., a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), according to the refinery's website.

