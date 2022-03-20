Left Menu

Pope says 'slaughters and atrocities' committed daily in Ukraine

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 17:12 IST
Pope Francis (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis on Sunday called the conflict in Ukraine an unjustified "senseless massacre" and asked leaders to stop "this repugnant war". "The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," he told tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday address and blessing.

"It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated," he said.

