French finance minister says he does not expect inflationary shock to last years

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 17:24 IST
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday he hoped the current energy price shock to inflation rates would last a matter of months and that he did not see a years-long inflationary spiral in European Union economies.

"I cannot give a precise date, it may be during 2023," Le Maire, added that energy prices would fall back to more reasonable levels once Europe cut back on its gas and oil imports from Russia.

"I don't think we have entered an inflationary spiral."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

