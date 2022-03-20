French finance minister says he does not expect inflationary shock to last years

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday he hoped the current energy price shock to inflation rates would last a matter of months and that he did not see a years-long inflationary spiral in European Union economies.

"I cannot give a precise date, it may be during 2023," Le Maire, added that energy prices would fall back to more reasonable levels once Europe cut back on its gas and oil imports from Russia.

"I don't think we have entered an inflationary spiral."

