Germany clinches Qatar energy deal to reduce Russian dependence

Germany and Qatar have reached a long-term energy partnership, a German official said on Sunday, as Europe's biggest economy seeks to become less dependent on Russian energy sources.

Russia is the largest supplier of gas to Germany and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has launched several initiatives to lessen Germany's energy dependence on Russia since it invaded its neighbour Ukraine. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received Habeck on Sunday and the two discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector, the Emiri court said in a statement on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the German economics ministry in Berlin confirmed that a deal had been clinched. "The companies that have come to Qatar with (Habeck) will now enter into contract negotiations with the Qatari side," the spokesperson said.

Habeck also met Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi in Doha, where they discussed energy relations and cooperation between Qatar, one of the world's top natural gas exporters, and Germany and ways to enhance them, according to a statement from Al-Kaabi.

