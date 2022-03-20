World News Roundup: Yemen Houthis attack Saudi energy facilities, refinery output hit; In Krakow rail station, Ukraine war refugees find care amid chaos and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Yemen Houthis attack Saudi energy facilities, refinery output hit

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group fired missiles and drones at Saudi energy and water desalination facilities, causing a temporary drop in output at a refinery but no casualties, the Saudi energy ministry said on Sunday. Drone strikes hit a petroleum products distribution terminal in the southern Jizan region, a natural gas plant, and the Yasref refinery in the Red Sea port of Yanbu, the ministry said in a statement.

In Krakow rail station, Ukraine war refugees find care amid chaos

It's 11:30 a.m. at Krakow Main Station and Ruslana Shtuka is desperate for some fresh air. She and her friend, Anya Pariy, are Ukrainian refugees who've spent the last hour sorting through cardboard boxes full of children's clothing in a dim tent just outside the train terminal of Poland's second city.

Mariupol says thousands deported from besieged Ukrainian city

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's siege of the port city of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come", while local authorities said thousands of residents there had been taken by force across the border. "Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the city council said in a statement on its Telegram channel late on Saturday.

Car drives into Belgian carnival troupe, kills six

A car drove at high speed into a group of Belgian carnival performers who were preparing a parade early on Sunday, killing six people and seriously injuring 10 others, authorities said, saying the incident did not appear to be a militant attack. "At this stage, there are no elements to suggest that the attack had a terrorist motive," prosecutor Damien Verheyen told a news conference. Police denied media reports the car was involved in a high-speed chase.

N.Korea fires multiple-rocket launcher, South says

North Korea appeared to have fired a short-range multiple rocket launcher on Sunday, South Korea's military said, amid heightened military tensions on the peninsula after a spate of larger missile launches by the nuclear-armed North. While they garner much less attention than the massive intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), North Korea has displayed several new types of multiple launch rocket systems in recent years, adding to an already large arsenal of artillery and rockets ideal for potentially striking targets in the South.

Slovakia starts deploying Patriot air defense system - minister

The Patriot air defense system has started arriving in Slovakia from NATO partner countries and the deployment will continue in the coming days, Slovakia's defense minister said on Sunday. The system will be operated by German and Dutch troops and will initially be deployed at the Sliac airport in central Slovakia to help reinforce the defense of NATO's eastern flank.

Some Syrian veterans ready for Ukraine fight, commanders say

Some Syrian paramilitary fighters say they are ready to deploy to Ukraine to fight in support of their ally Russia but have not yet received instructions to go, two of their commanders told Reuters. Nabil Abdallah, a commander in the paramilitary National Defence Forces (NDF), said he was ready to use expertise in urban combat gained during the Syrian war to aid Russia, speaking to Reuters by phone from the Syrian town of Suqaylabiyah.

South African court halts construction of Amazon HQ on sacred land

A South African court has halted construction of Amazon's new Africa headquarters after some descendants of the country's earliest inhabitants said the land it would be built on was sacred. The Western Cape division of the High Court interdicted the project developer from continuing with works at the Cape Town site until there had been meaningful engagement and consultation with affected indigenous peoples.

One dead, dozens missing in ferry accident in Bangladesh

At least one person died and dozens went missing after a small ferry packed with passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday on the Shitalakhsya River in central Bangladesh, the latest waterway tragedy to hit the nation. One body has been recovered, said local police official Deepak Chandra Saha. Rescue operations for those missing were ongoing, according to Monjurul Hafiz, district administrator for Narayanganj where the accident occurred.

In Sri Lanka, as economic crisis worsens, two men die waiting in queue for fuel

Sri Lankan police said on Sunday two men collapsed and died while waiting in separate queues to secure fuel amid sky-rocketing prices leading to record inflation. The men, in their seventies, died while they were waiting for petrol and kerosene oil in two different parts of the country, said police spokesman Nalin Thalduwa in commercial capital Colombo.

(With inputs from agencies.)