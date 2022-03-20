Left Menu

S.Korea, Germany hold energy talks in Qatar amid Ukraine conflict

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 20-03-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 19:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix
German and South Korean officials held talks in gas-rich Qatar on Sunday, underlining efforts by major energy importers to find alternatives to Russian supplies amid disruptions to oil and gas markets caused by the Ukraine war.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck for talks on bilateral cooperation focusing on the energy sector, the state Qatar News Agency reported. The Gulf Arab state is the world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas and holds the third largest gas reserves after Russia and Iran.

Kim also met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani for talks touching on investment, energy, health, agriculture, security and sports, especially the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Doha, QNA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

