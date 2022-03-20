Haryana: 3 hand grenades, 1 IED recovered on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Three live hand grenades and one IED were recovered outside a private university on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway, which has been disposed of, said Ambala Superintendent of Police (SP) Jashdeep Randhawa on Sunday. The matter is being investigated, added Randhawa.

National Investigation Agency and other central agencies have also been informed, stated Randhawa. A case under Explosives Act has been registered in this matter, he added. (ANI)

