Left Menu

Haryana: 3 hand grenades, 1 IED recovered on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Three live hand grenades and one IED were recovered outside a private university on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway, which has been disposed of, said Ambala Superintendent of Police (SP) Jashdeep Randhawa on Sunday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 20-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 21:40 IST
Haryana: 3 hand grenades, 1 IED recovered on Ambala-Chandigarh highway
Visual of three grenades (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three live hand grenades and one IED were recovered outside a private university on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway, which has been disposed of, said Ambala Superintendent of Police (SP) Jashdeep Randhawa on Sunday. The matter is being investigated, added Randhawa.

National Investigation Agency and other central agencies have also been informed, stated Randhawa. A case under Explosives Act has been registered in this matter, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022