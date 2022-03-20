Left Menu

CRPF official meets family of jawan shot dead by militants in J-K's Shopian

A week after a CRPF jawan named Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi was shot dead by some unidentified militants in south Kashmir's Shopian, CRPF's Inspector General of Operations in Kashmir Sector, MS Bhatia met the family of the deceased and expressed his condolences to the family.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-03-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 21:49 IST
CRPF's MS Bhatia visited Shopian to express his condolences to the family of CRPF Jawan Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A week after a CRPF jawan named Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi was shot dead by some unidentified militants in south Kashmir's Shopian, CRPF's Inspector General of Operations in Kashmir Sector, MS Bhatia met the family of the deceased and expressed his condolences to the family. Bhatia visited Shopian to express his condolences to the family of CRPF Jawan Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, who was killed by terrorists on March 12 at his home in Chotipora village, Central Reserve Police Force informed in a tweet.

On March 13, the killer of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi was arrested, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said. Kumar also said that the weapon of offence has been recovered. On March 12, Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi was shot dead by some unidentified militants in south Kashmir's Shopian.

"Terrorists fired upon one CRPF personnel namely Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi R/o Shopian. He succumbed to his injuries and attained #martyrdom while on his way to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on March 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

