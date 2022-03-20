Left Menu

Tamil Nadu logs 56 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department bulletin said on Sunday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-03-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 23:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department bulletin said on Sunday. With this, a total of 620 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.

As many as 106 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 34,13,745. The bulletin said, with zero death reports in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state due to COVID-19 stands at 38,025. (ANI)

