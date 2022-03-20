Left Menu

President Kovind inaugurates 'Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park' in Old Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated 'Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park' in Old Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 23:39 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurating 'Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park' (Pic Credit: @rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated 'Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park' in Old Delhi. A tweet from the official account of the President stated that The 'Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park' is at Parade Ground Road, near Red Fort in Delhi and is developed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

President Kovind inaugurated the park by unveiling a plaque. He was also given a tour of the garden during his brief visit. The park was opened amid colorful cultural performances, strains of classical music, and traditional dance by a troupe of artists in the 'baradari' which was decked up with flowers and a chandelier.

Endowed with rich stocks of flowers, the new heritage-themed park is near Jama Masjid in old Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

