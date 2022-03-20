President Kovind inaugurates 'Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park' in Old Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated 'Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park' in Old Delhi. A tweet from the official account of the President stated that The 'Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park' is at Parade Ground Road, near Red Fort in Delhi and is developed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

President Kovind inaugurated the park by unveiling a plaque. He was also given a tour of the garden during his brief visit. The park was opened amid colorful cultural performances, strains of classical music, and traditional dance by a troupe of artists in the 'baradari' which was decked up with flowers and a chandelier.

Endowed with rich stocks of flowers, the new heritage-themed park is near Jama Masjid in old Delhi. (ANI)

