Left Menu

PM Modi praises Lakshya Sen's spirited fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen for putting up a spirited fight after he lost the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships, and expressed confidence that he would keep scaling new heights of success.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 00:50 IST
PM Modi praises Lakshya Sen's spirited fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen for putting up a spirited fight after he lost the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships, and expressed confidence that he would keep scaling new heights of success. Lakshya Sen lost to world number one Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen at the men's singles final at All England Badminton Championships.

"Proud of you Lakshya Sen! You've shown remarkable grit and tenacity. You put up a spirited fight. Best wishes for your future endeavours. I am confident you will keep scaling new heights of success," tweeted PM Modi. Dane shuttler defeated Sen by 21-10, 21-15 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham in the badminton match that lasted 53 minutes.

Viktor Axelsen has now increased his lead in the head-to-head against Sen by 5-1. The young Indian shutter was bidding to become only the third man after Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) to win the All England Open Badminton Championships, or simply All England which is the world's oldest and most prestigious badminton tournament.

After taking part in this final, Sen is now only the fifth Indian - after Prakash Nath (1947), Prakash Padukone (1980 and 1981), Pullela Gopichand (2001) and Saina Nehwal (2015) - to make the summit clash of All England. India's rising badminton star has been in top form in recent times. He secured his maiden world championships bronze in December, before winning his first Super 500 title at India Open in January and finishing runner-up at the German Open last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy; 'Dangerous moment:' huge effort begins to curb polio after Malawi case and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022