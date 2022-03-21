Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says thwarts attack aimed at Jeddah
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 21-03-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 01:08 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed a "hostile air target" which was aimed towards the Red Sea city of Jeddah, Saudi state media reported.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group had earlier attacked an Aramco distribution plant in Jeddah, after firing missiles and drones at Saudi energy and water desalination facilities in the southern Jizan region.
