Chernobyl staff rotated out for first time since capture -IAEA
Around half of the staff who have been working at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl since Russian forces seized it last month have been relieved by other Ukrainian staff, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Sunday. "They were there for far too long. Ukraine's nuclear regulator informed the IAEA that the rotation had begun on Sunday morning, the IAEA said.
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 21-03-2022 02:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 02:53 IST
- Country:
- Austria
Around half of the staff who have been working at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl since Russian forces seized it last month have been relieved by other Ukrainian staff, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Sunday.
"They were there for far too long. I sincerely hope that remaining staff from this shift can also rotate soon," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement. Ukraine's nuclear regulator informed the IAEA that the rotation had begun on Sunday morning, the IAEA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day
U.S. officials travel to Venezuela, a Russian ally, for talks - source
Russian ambassador says US rhetoric becoming irresponsible, calls for dialogue
TOP WRAP 2-Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian assault enters 11th day
'Never thought it would be relevant again': Sting revisits his song 'Russians' for Ukraine