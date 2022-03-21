Left Menu

Chernobyl staff rotated out for first time since capture -IAEA

Around half of the staff who have been working at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl since Russian forces seized it last month have been relieved by other Ukrainian staff, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Sunday. "They were there for far too long. Ukraine's nuclear regulator informed the IAEA that the rotation had begun on Sunday morning, the IAEA said.

"They were there for far too long. I sincerely hope that remaining staff from this shift can also rotate soon," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement. Ukraine's nuclear regulator informed the IAEA that the rotation had begun on Sunday morning, the IAEA said.

