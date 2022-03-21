Left Menu

China calls for stable farm production as officials implement COVID control

China's agriculture ministry urged its officials to implement virus control measures, while also ensuring production and transportation of agricultural products during the spring farming season. The agriculture ministry urged local apartments to keep track of human traffic, strengthen virus prevention and control in key farming areas, and make adequate contingency plans, it said in a statement late on Sunday. The ministry also emphasised the need to stabilise the production and supply of agricultural products.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-03-2022 06:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 06:29 IST
China calls for stable farm production as officials implement COVID control
  • Country:
  • China

China's agriculture ministry urged its officials to implement virus control measures, while also ensuring production and transportation of agricultural products during the spring farming season. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs made the statement after Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the country to take more effective COVID-19 measures and minimise the impact of the epidemic on economic development.

China has witnessed a recent surge in virus infections, triggering lockdowns in places like southern Shenzhen and northeastern Jilin. The agriculture ministry urged local apartments to keep track of human traffic, strengthen virus prevention and control in key farming areas, and make adequate contingency plans, it said in a statement late on Sunday.

The ministry also emphasised the need to stabilise the production and supply of agricultural products. "The transportation of farming supplies, and livestock and poultry feed must be well organised, while arbitrary interception and road blockage must be prohibited to ensure smooth flow of supplies," the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
2
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022