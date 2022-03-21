Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - Rishi Sunak is resisting pressure for a big increase in UK defence spending this week in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as he attempts to free up money for cuts in fuel duty and taxes to ease the crisis in the cost of living. - Germany said it had sealed a long-term agreement with Qatar for the supply of liquefied natural gas as Berlin seeks alternative energy suppliers to Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 07:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 07:03 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK plans first North Sea oil and gas licensing round since 2020 https://on.ft.com/3NizCyr - Boris Johnson in 'gung ho' push for more nuclear power as energy crisis starts to bite https://on.ft.com/3CX0aQJ

- Rishi Sunak resists rise in defence spending despite war in Ukraine https://on.ft.com/3ilOr4L - Germany says it has clinched long-term gas supply deal with Qatar https://on.ft.com/3ud8TKT

Overview - The UK's North Sea regulator plans to hold the first oil and gas licensing round since 2020 this year, as the country races to secure more domestic energy supplies in the wake of the Ukraine war.

- Boris Johnson will on Monday sketch out to industry bosses what one minister called his "gung ho" approach to boosting Britain's nuclear power sector, as officials draw up plans that could target a fivefold increase in capacity by 2050. - Rishi Sunak is resisting pressure for a big increase in UK defence spending this week in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as he attempts to free up money for cuts in fuel duty and taxes to ease the crisis in the cost of living.

- Germany said it had sealed a long-term agreement with Qatar for the supply of liquefied natural gas as Berlin seeks alternative energy suppliers to Russia. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
2
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022