Four injured in gas cylinder blast in Maharashtra's Kalwa

Four people suffered serious burn injuries following an LPG gas cylinder explosion in Maharashtra's Kalwa on Sunday night.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-03-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 09:50 IST
Blast site at the Bharat gas agency office in Thane's Kalwa. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Four people suffered serious burn injuries following an LPG gas cylinder explosion in Maharashtra's Kalwa on Sunday night. "Four people got seriously injured and suffered 80 per cent burn injuries after an LPG gas cylinder exploded at a gas agency in Kalwa last night," said Thane Municipal Corporation. No casualties were reported in the blast.

The incident took place at the Bharat gas agency office in Kalwa's Shiv Shakti Nagar at 11.30 pm on Sunday. The injured workers have been taken to Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) Hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Satyam Mangal Yadav, Anurag Singh, Rohit Yadav, and Ganesh Gupta.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

