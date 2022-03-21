Left Menu

Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen has submitted a suspension notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha on Monday to discuss educational support to Indian students who returned from war-hit Ukraine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 12:03 IST
RS: TMC MP to raise demand for educational support of evacuated medical students
Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen has submitted a suspension notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha on Monday to discuss educational support to Indian students who returned from war-hit Ukraine. Earlier, Santanu Sen had requested the Central government to accommodate the Ukraine-return students in Indian colleges.

Meanwhile, the Centre today told the Supreme Court that they are looking into the request of students who returned from Ukraine on the issue of continuation of their studies here, and will make a decision. As per the Central government, India has evacuated 22,500 students and Indian nationals from Ukraine under Operation Ganga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

