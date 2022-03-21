Left Menu

Ukraine war could lead to global food crisis, says French farming minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-03-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 13:01 IST
Julien Denormandie Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • France

The war between Ukraine and Russia, two of the world's top crop producers, could lead to a food crisis "on the global" scale, French farming minister Julien Denormandie said in Brussels on Monday ahead of an EU agriculture meeting. EU ministers will discuss the food situation with their Ukrainian counterpart in a video call, he added.

A World Food Programme (WFP) official said on Friday that food supply chains in Ukraine were collapsing, with key infrastructures such as bridges and trains destroyed by bombs and many grocery stores and warehouses empty.

