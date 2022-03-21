UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 21

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Monday, with futures up 0.1%.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca said on Monday its antibody-based cocktail to prevent and treat COVID-19 was shown to retain neutralising activity against the Omicron coronavirus variants, including BA.2 subvariant, in independent lab studies. * SHELL: Australia's offshore petroleum watchdog has cleared the way for Shell to restart its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas site off northwestern Australia, after a power outage forced a shutdown in December.

* ASTRAZENECA: Bristol Myers Squibb Co, in a lawsuit made public on Friday, said AstraZeneca's cancer treatment Imfinzi violates patents related to its blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo. * CVC: Europe's biggest private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is planning to shun London and take its multibillion-euro initial public offering to the Netherlands, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

* BUDGET: British finance minister Rishi Sunak, preparing for a budget update this week, said on Sunday he would help where he could with a cost-of-living squeeze but warned that the Ukraine crisis and sanctions on Russia would add to the economy's problems. * UK HOUSES: Asking prices for British houses have recorded their sharpest monthly jump for the time of year since March 2004, despite a growing squeeze on households' disposable income from higher energy bills and rising interest rates.

* FTSE 100: British stocks ended near session highs on Friday and the blue-chip index clocked its best weekly performance in over a year as investors digested negotiations over the Ukraine-Russia conflict and a dovish outlook from the Bank of England this week. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times

> Other business headlines