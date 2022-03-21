Europe's green transition initially inflationary: ECB's Lagarde

Europe's efforts to fight climate change and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels will be inflationary in the short-to-medium-term but drive down prices in the long run, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

European leaders are working on plans to accelerate the bloc's green transition, in part to reduce their reliance on Russian oil and gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last month.

