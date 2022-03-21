Labourers protest against pending dues for EGS work in Palghar

Hundreds of labourers in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday took out morchas on the local tehsil and BDO offices in protest against the delay in releasing their payment for the work under the Employee Guarantee Scheme (EGS). A member of the organisation that led the morchas alleged that the government has not paid workers in 34 districts in Maharashtra and the pending dues have mounted to Rs 166.36 crore, including Rs 24.11 crore in the Palghar district. The payment is pending for work done ranging from 17 to 90 days, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)