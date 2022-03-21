SMP Port carries ship-to-ship LPG transfer for cross border trade

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata opened a new chapter in cargo handling by commencing ship-to ship (STS) operations for LPG cargo bound for Bangladesh, an official statement said.

Apart from ushering a new in the Indo-Bangladesh relations, it will also open connectivity between SMP Port Kolkata and Mongla Port of Bangladesh where the LPG cargo is bound for, it said.

SMP Port was earlier known as Kolkata Port Trust. STS operator M/s Pace Marine Solutions Pvt Ltd approached SMPK with such a proposal in the month of October/November 2021 post commencement of successful operation of STS for LPG and other liquefied cargo bound for Haldia. VLGC M T MIURA carrying 11666.335 tonne of propane and 32848.804 tonne of Butane from Trincomallee, Srilanka anchored at Sandheads on March 19 and on completion of customs formalities commenced discharging cargo in four LPG barges, port officials said.

The STS operation involving Floater and LPG barges was being undertaken at Indonesia earlier and SMP, Kolkata is the first major port in the country for undertaking such operation within its limits, said SMP Chairman Vinit Kumar.

As a startup venture the port has provided its Tug for towing and placing Yokohama fenders for safe berthing of vessels in the sea, said Kumar.

India is carrying out dredging activity in Bangladesh for smooth sailing of ships from Kolkata to Bangladesh ports for sustainable and economic logistics infrastructure to North East, the Union shipping minister had said.

