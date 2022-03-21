Energy majors buoy FTSE 100 as oil climbs again

UK's FTSE 100 index rose on Monday as surging oil prices boosted shares of energy majors, although concerns about inflation and a handful of brokerage downgrades checked overall market gains. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 advanced 0.3%, hitting its highest level in more than two weeks in early trading.

Shell rose 1.7% and BP gained 1.8% after Brent crude prices surged over $3 a barrel to hit $111 as European Union governments consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Miners such as Glencore and Anglo American also edged higher as London aluminium prices jumped nearly 5% after Australia banned exports of alumina and aluminium ores to Russia.

Energy consultant Inspired Energy slumped 18.2% after warning of a hit to earnings in case Russian state-owned energy firm Gazprom's UK arm shuts down. The midcap index slipped 0.5%, dragged down by a 4.0% drop in infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "underweight."

Retail stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown fell 2.5% after Jefferies cut it to "underperform".

