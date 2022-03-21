UAE and Japanese officials discussed stability in energy and commodities markets, UAE says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:04 IST
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and discussed efforts aimed at achieving stability and balance in international energy and commodities markets, the Gulf country's foreign ministry said on Monday.
The two officials also discussed regional issues and global developments including Ukraine, the statement said.
