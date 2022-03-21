Left Menu

EU should slap sanctions on Russian oil exports, Lithuania says

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:07 IST
EU should slap sanctions on Russian oil exports, Lithuania says
Gabrielius Landsbergis Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union needs to ramp up sanctions on Russia to hit the country's energy sector, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.

"It's unavoidable we start talking about the energy sector, and we can definitely talk about oil because it is the biggest revenue to Russia's budget," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

