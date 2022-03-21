EU should slap sanctions on Russian oil exports, Lithuania says
The European Union needs to ramp up sanctions on Russia to hit the country's energy sector, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.
"It's unavoidable we start talking about the energy sector, and we can definitely talk about oil because it is the biggest revenue to Russia's budget," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.
