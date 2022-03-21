Ukraine says situation in Mariupol 'very difficult', rejects surrender ultimatum
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday that Ukraine had "of course" rejected a Russian ultimatum for people in Mariupol to surrender and the situation in the besieged city ere was "very difficult". Russia offered to open humanitarian corridors from the city from 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) if residents lay down arms. "Of course we rejected these proposals," Vereshchuk said.
"Of course, we rejected these proposals," Vereshchuk said. "The situation there is very difficult."
"Of course, we rejected these proposals," Vereshchuk said. "The situation there is very difficult."
Putin in a phone call with Erdogan says military operation can be suspended if Kyiv fulfils Moscow's demands