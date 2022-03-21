Ukraine says situation in Mariupol 'very difficult', rejects surrender ultimatum

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday that Ukraine had "of course" rejected a Russian ultimatum for people in Mariupol to surrender and the situation in the besieged city ere was "very difficult". Russia offered to open humanitarian corridors from the city from 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) if residents lay down arms.

"Of course, we rejected these proposals," Vereshchuk said. "The situation there is very difficult."

