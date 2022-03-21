EU foreign ministers to discuss sanctions on Russian oil sector, Borrell says

European Union foreign ministers will discuss slapping more sanctions on Russia, including sanctions on the country's energy and oil sector, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The ministers will discuss that," he told reporters ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, responding to a question whether measures against Russian oil exports would be talked about.

"From an Irish perspective we are open to that," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

