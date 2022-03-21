Johnson to meet nuclear bosses to discuss UK energy security

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with nuclear industry leaders on Monday to discuss how to accelerate the launch of new plants ahead of an energy security strategy to be released before the end of the month. Britain is looking at ways to boost its domestic energy supplies to try to tackle spiralling prices and reduce the amount of imported oil and gas from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Nuclear plants currently provide around 15% of Britain's electricity but all but one are scheduled to close by 2030. Johnson's office said the prime minister had been clear that nuclear power would be crucial to boosting the country's energy security and he would discuss how to accelerate future projects.

The Financial Times said government officials had been drawing up plans that could target a fivefold increase in capacity by 2050, but there were concerns over how any new plants would be funded. The country's first new nuclear plant in more than two decades, Hinkley Point C, is expected to come online in 2026 and the government has pledged up to 1.7 billion pounds towards a new large scale project.

Hinkley Point C has been built by France's EDF with backing from China's CGN. Some politicians have expressed concerns about China's involvement in Britain's nuclear industry and the government launched a new funding model last year. The government has also indicated a willingness to look at small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) which can be made in factories. It has backed a funding round at Rolls-Royce and could channel more cash to the technology.

Johnson's office said the prime minister would also talk to bosses in the wind sector in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)