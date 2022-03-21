Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe, not U.S.
21-03-2022
The Kremlin on Monday said Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent's energy balance, but would not affect the United States.
Some European Union foreign ministers are pushing for an oil embargo as part of further sanctions against Russia, in an effort to punish Moscow over events in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the question of any oil embargo was a very complex topic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
