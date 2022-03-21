Chhattisgarh: Three CRPF jawans injured in shootout with Naxals

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have been injured in a shootout with Naxals near Elmagunda camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday.

Bastar Inspector General P Sundarraj also informed that the jawans are stable and have been shifted to a better-equipped medical centre for further treatment.

"Three CRPF jawan injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals near Elmagunda camp in Sukma district, early this morning. Injured jawans are stable, would be shifted to a higher medical centre for further treatment," Sundarraj said. (ANI)

