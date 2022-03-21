Kyiv mayor announces curfew from Monday evening to Wednesday morning
The mayor of Kyiv on Monday announced a "reinforced curfew" in the Ukrainian capital from 8.00 p.m. (1800 GMT) until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said shops, pharmacies and petrol stations would not open on Tuesday. Parts of the city have come under fire repeatedly from Russian forces.
"I ask everyone to stay at home - or in shelters when the alarm sounds," he said.
