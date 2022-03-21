EU too dependent on Russian oil and gas to cut it off tomorrow -Dutch PM
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:35 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
EU countries still largely depend on Russian oil and gas for their energy supply and can't simply cut themselves off on short notice, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday.
"Too many refineries in the eastern and western part of Europe still completely depend on Russian oil and with gas it's even worse", Rutte told reporters after a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius.
"We have to deleverage that dependency. We need to do it as speedily as possible, but we can't do this tomorrow."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lithuanian
- Russian
- Mark Rutte
- Europe
- Dutch
- Vilnius
- Rutte
- Gitanas Nauseda
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Southern Europe grapples with changing face of tourism
U.S., Europeans discussing banning Russian oil imports, Blinken says
Ukraine exodus is fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since WW2 - UNHCR chief
European shares skid to 1-year low on Russia oil ban prospects
U.S., European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil