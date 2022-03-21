Left Menu

EU too dependent on Russian oil and gas to cut it off tomorrow -Dutch PM

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:35 IST
Mark Rutte Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

EU countries still largely depend on Russian oil and gas for their energy supply and can't simply cut themselves off on short notice, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday.

"Too many refineries in the eastern and western part of Europe still completely depend on Russian oil and with gas it's even worse", Rutte told reporters after a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius.

"We have to deleverage that dependency. We need to do it as speedily as possible, but we can't do this tomorrow."

