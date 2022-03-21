Left Menu

Lithuania plans to live without Russian gas, oil, power -president

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:40 IST
Lithuania plans to live without Russian gas, oil, power -president
Gitanas Nauseda Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Lithuania

Lithuania is working towards ending all imports of energy from neighboring Russia, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told a news conference on Monday.

"The gas interlink with Poland, the power undersea link with Sweden, synchronizing power system with continental Europe - this all illustrates that Lithuania is preparing to live totally without Russian energy resources," Nauseda said after meeting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Vilnius.

"We've come most of the way, such as substituting pipeline gas for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and being ready to use oil from other countries. Our power synchronization will be complete soon and then Lithuania will be a good example for Europe," he said.

