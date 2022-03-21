Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

But Russian shelling and missiles have caused devastation in built-up residential areas. FIGHTING * Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv's Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General. * Russian air forces hit a Ukrainian army military facility in Rivne Region with cruise missiles, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:43 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Representative Image

Ukraine defied a Russian demand that its forces lay down arms before dawn on Monday in Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been trapped in a city under siege and already laid to waste by Russian bombardment. Russia's assault on Ukraine, now in its fourth week, has stalled along most fronts, failing to seize a single major Ukrainian city much less capture the capital Kyiv or swiftly topple the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. But Russian shelling and missiles have caused devastation in built-up residential areas.

FIGHTING * Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv's Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General. * Russian air forces hit a Ukrainian army military facility in Rivne Region with cruise missiles, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday. CIVILIANS * Ukraine described the situation in Mariupol on Monday as "very difficult" and said it had been unable to establish a new safe corridor to evacuate civilians from the beleaguered city. * Ten million people have been displaced by the conflict, including nearly 3.5 million who have fled abroad, according to the U.N. refugee agency. Officials in Central Europe voiced concern they were reaching capacity to comfortably house refugees. SANCTIONS * European Union leaders began talks on a possible fifth round of tough sanctions against Russia including an embargo against its lucrative oil and gas sector. But EU countries still largely depend on Russia for their energy supply and cannot simply cut themselves off on short notice, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday.

DIPLOMACY * The Kremlin said on Monday peace talks between Russia and Ukraine had not yet made any significant progress. Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling talks by making proposals unacceptable for Russia. Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums. QUOTES * "The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," Pope Francis said. "It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated." * "Kyiv calling to the whole world ... Come out of neutrality, you boys and girls," some of the lyrics from Ukrainian punk band Beton's reworking of the famous "London Calling" by British punk rock group the Clash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022