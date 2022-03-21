Ukraine defied a Russian demand that its forces lay down arms before dawn on Monday in Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have been trapped in a city under siege and already laid to waste by Russian bombardment. Russia's assault on Ukraine, now in its fourth week, has stalled along most fronts, failing to seize a single major Ukrainian city much less capture the capital Kyiv or swiftly topple the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. But Russian shelling and missiles have caused devastation in built-up residential areas.

FIGHTING * Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv's Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General. * Russian air forces hit a Ukrainian army military facility in Rivne Region with cruise missiles, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday. CIVILIANS * Ukraine described the situation in Mariupol on Monday as "very difficult" and said it had been unable to establish a new safe corridor to evacuate civilians from the beleaguered city. * Ten million people have been displaced by the conflict, including nearly 3.5 million who have fled abroad, according to the U.N. refugee agency. Officials in Central Europe voiced concern they were reaching capacity to comfortably house refugees. SANCTIONS * European Union leaders began talks on a possible fifth round of tough sanctions against Russia including an embargo against its lucrative oil and gas sector. But EU countries still largely depend on Russia for their energy supply and cannot simply cut themselves off on short notice, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday.

DIPLOMACY * The Kremlin said on Monday peace talks between Russia and Ukraine had not yet made any significant progress. Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling talks by making proposals unacceptable for Russia. Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums. QUOTES * "The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," Pope Francis said. "It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated." * "Kyiv calling to the whole world ... Come out of neutrality, you boys and girls," some of the lyrics from Ukrainian punk band Beton's reworking of the famous "London Calling" by British punk rock group the Clash.

