Russia to face little impact from U.S., UK refusal to buy Russian oil, Ifax reports
Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:12 IST
The refusal by the United States and Britain to purchase Russian oil would have little impact on Moscow because they only buy small amounts of Russian crude, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday, according to Interfax news agency.
Novak said Russia was in the process of resolving logistical issues linked to its oil shipments abroad and that the country's oil and gas production was continuing as usual despite sanctions.
