Saudi energy minister meets Kuwait's crown prince, KUNA reports

Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:16 IST
Saudi Arabia's energy minister met the Kuwaiti crown prince on Monday during an official trip to Kuwait, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported.
Kuwait's oil minister also attended the meeting, it said.
