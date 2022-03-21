German companies sign deals in UAE as Berlin seeks alternative energy supplies
German companies signed several agreements with firms in the United Arab Emirates to build up a comprehensive hydrogen value chain between the two countries, Germany's Economy Ministry said on Monday.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
German companies signed several agreements with firms in the United Arab Emirates to build up a comprehensive hydrogen value chain between the two countries, Germany's Economy Ministry said on Monday. The signing of the deals come during a visit by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck to the Gulf states to discuss long-term energy supplies. Berlin is making efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin over the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Germany's Hydrogenious and Uniper, along with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Japan's JERA will enter a joint demonstration project for hydrogen transport, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Japan
- Russian
- Economy Ministry
- Vladimir Putin
- Robert Habeck
- Gulf
- Berlin
- Ukraine
- United Arab
- German
ALSO READ
Berliners open their hearts, homes to those fleeing Ukraine
Hertha Berlin's push for Europe replaced by relegation scrap
Holocaust survivor Inge Deutschkron dies at 99 in Berlin
Money Heist: Everything about Netflix’s ‘Berlin’ & ‘Joint Economic Area’
Ukraine ambassador calls on Berlin to launch "Airlift 2.0"