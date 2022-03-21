Left Menu

German companies sign deals in UAE as Berlin seeks alternative energy supplies

German companies signed several agreements with firms in the United Arab Emirates to build up a comprehensive hydrogen value chain between the two countries, Germany's Economy Ministry said on Monday.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:34 IST
German companies sign deals in UAE as Berlin seeks alternative energy supplies
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

German companies signed several agreements with firms in the United Arab Emirates to build up a comprehensive hydrogen value chain between the two countries, Germany's Economy Ministry said on Monday. The signing of the deals come during a visit by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck to the Gulf states to discuss long-term energy supplies. Berlin is making efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Germany's Hydrogenious and Uniper, along with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Japan's JERA will enter a joint demonstration project for hydrogen transport, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022